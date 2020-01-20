Funeral services set for Brownsville soldier killed in Afghanistan

Funeral services will be held Friday and Saturday for Spc. Miguel A. Villalon, who was killed Jan. 11, in Afghanistan when the vehicle he was riding in was struck by an IED or improvised explosive device.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 10 p.m. Friday, at the Brownsville Event Center, at 1 Event Center Dr. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, also at the Brownsville Event Center. Burial will follow at Buena Vista Burial Park.

Villalon’s remains arrived last Tuesday night at Dover Air Force, Del., where Vice President Mike Pence and other dignitaries received them.

Villalon, 21, a Brownville native, is survived by his father, who lives in Brownsville, and his mother, a resident of Illinois.

He attended Perez, Victoria Heights and Martin elementary schools in Brownsville. He attended Oliveria Middle School before he moved to Illinois in 2012. He attended East Aurora High School in Aurora, Ill., and was a member of the NJROTC.