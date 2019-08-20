Fundraiser to benefit El Paso shooting victims and families - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Fundraiser to benefit El Paso shooting victims and families

Posted: Tuesday, August 20, 2019 8:45 pm

Staff Report Brownsville Herald

Texas Roadhouse restaurants across the Rio Grande Valley and the state will hold a fundraising event for victims and families of the El Paso shooting.

On Thursday, the restaurants will donate 100 percent of profits to the El Paso Community Foundation. Additional donations will be accepted at the hostess stand for the organization. The profits will be collected between 4 and 10 p.m.

A mass shooting occurred Aug. 3 at the Walmart store in El Paso that left 22 people dead and 24 injured.

Texas Roadhouse restaurants in the RGV are at the following locations:

  • Brownsville, 3400 N. Expressway 77/83
  • Harlingen, 4805 S. Expressway 77/83
  • McAllen, 1224 E. Jackson
  • Edinburg, 501 E. Trenton Road

Calendar

Calendar

