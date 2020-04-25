Frontline doctors: Physicians battle virus day-to-day

Brownsville’s doctors have spent the past month on the front lines of the coronavirus response in the Rio Grande Valley. This week, local physicians emphasized shelter in place restrictions and the creation of testing sites have successfully managed the volume of patients flowing in and out of local clinics and hospitals.

Although cases have been rising in the Rio Grande Valley — with the Cameron County Public Health listing 354 confirmed cases as of Friday night — emergency room doctors wanted to clear up the misconception that all coronavirus patients are admitted to local hospitals.

“We don’t have anybody in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) at this time. The three patients are suspected cases and are not confirmed,” said Dr. Kazim Hussain, chairman of the Emergency Department at Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville.

“We did have a few patients who were confirmed, and we took care of them, and they all went home without complications.”

Hussain explained that staff have the patients under observation and are waiting for test results. “Unless we have a confirmation, we have to keep them in that unit. But, they are doing fine. The hospital is not full of COVID-19 patients. The patients who come to the hospital or get admitted are only the ones who have complications, for example — their oxygen level is low,” he said.

The hospital quickly constructed a separate COVID-19 unit complete to treat critical patients. Those displaying symptoms like cough, congestions, runny nose, or fever, are placed in a negative pressure tent that has no attachment to the main emergency room. Visitors are still not allowed at the hospital. Physicians, nurses, and other staff are fully equipped with personal protective equipment (PPE). All other patients are sent to the regular emergency room and have no interaction with suspected coronavirus patients.

One of Hussain’s primary concerns is that residents in emergencies have stayed away from the hospital out of fear of contracting COVID-19. He assured the public that the hospital is safe and urged anyone with an emergent medical condition to go to the ER if necessary.

“I had a patient who had stroke symptoms. He didn’t show up at the ER and has permanent damage now because of this. We have medications we can give patients to reverse the stroke, but if someone doesn’t come to the emergency room within a few hours, the damage is permanent.”

Hussain also saw a patient who spent a week with abdominal pain and didn’t go to the hospital until his appendix ruptured. By the time the patient arrived at the ER, he was already in septic shock. “I am concerned that the people are going to get hurt and may lose their lives because of this simple fear. The hospital has done a wonderful job,” he said.

Intensive Care Unit doctors thanked county officials for the social distancing measures put in place that allowed communities to “flatten the curve and make our patient volume more manageable instead of being overwhelmed, as it would have happened without those measures,” said Dr. Ricardo Martin Schwarcz, a pulmonary intensivist at the Brownsville and Harlingen VBMC campuses and Harlingen Medical Center.

“We are seeing cases. As you are aware, there have been some deaths. We’re seeing patients that range from mild to severe requiring ICU and some patients have died despite our best efforts.”

Schwarcz’s colleague, fellow pulmonary intensivist Dr. Javier Cabello, specified that doctors have seen “every decade of age with different levels of severity. Some have been mild and have been discharged and go home to recover,” he said.

The doctors said some patients required a few days in the hospital with supplemental oxygen, while others might be on a ventilator from 10 days to two weeks and take longer to recover. “It’s very unpredictable. Some patients come in with very mild symptoms and within a few hours they decompensate and they require transfer to the ICU and be intubated on a ventilator,” said Schwarcz.

ICU staff has not yet dealt with shortages of PPE, though employees face additional worry about the potential to contract the virus themselves. “We live at home. That’s the other level of stress — bringing this disease to your loved ones, to your family,” explained Cabello.

Schwarcz, who has been isolated from his family for three weeks as a precautionary measure, added that there’s always the possibility he’ll have to intubate someone tomorrow. The procedure is particularly risky for patients and medical staff alike.

“It’s a life-saving maneuver to try to rescue a patient. I would say that intubation is the highest-risk procedure there is of all the procedures we do on a regular basis in the intensive care unit,” Cabello said.

Restrictions put in place by cities and county officials have eased the stress on healthcare workers tremendously, though both doctors warned that the community should proceed with caution as shelter in place requirements are slowly lifted. “We have to be on the watch for another surge of patients. So far, we have been able to handle the numbers in an adequate manner. We have received tremendous support from all hospital administrations.” We have had tremendous support from all hospital administrations,” said Schwarcz.

“People should continue to follow the recommendations of local authorities. They are based on sound advice from physicians and epidemiologists.”

Dr. Lilia Hernandez, who runs an internal medicine practice in Brownsville, said staff have been adapting to rapidly shifting restrictions and necessary preventive measures while fielding a surge of patients displaying symptoms of anxiety, depression and insomnia.

As internal medicine focuses on the management of advanced chronic diseases, many of Hernandez’s patients are senior citizens and have faced challenges transitioning to tele-medicine. Many of those patients also suffer from conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure, placing them at high risk of succumbing to COVID-19 if infected. “With this emotional baggage they’re now carrying, it’s like their blood pressure is going up, blood sugars are going up — because they’re stressed.”

Hernandez recommends her patients take their medications, walk, stay hydrated, sleep well, meditate, pray, and stay informed with taking care not to obsess over the news. Behavioral modifications are key, she explained, “Because once this is all over, now we have patients in the clinic that have started medications they were never on before, which can create problems.”

Staff at Hernandez’s clinic are screening patients who need in-person appointments through questionnaires, vital, and temperature checks. If patients don’t have a mask, staff brings one and places it on the patient. Staff is outfitted with full PPE. “I’m following the city guidelines with regards to how they’re easing the lockdown restrictions. Hopefully by mid-May, early June, we can have a bit more movement here in the clinic, open the lab up, make it more practical for patients,” she said.

She specified that city and county hotlines have done “an excellent job” of screening and redirecting patients and that testing sites have been a great resource for private physicians who initially couldn’t get hold of COVID-19 tests.

The doctor has helped the city with two patients displaying symptoms — one who was an EMS worker involved with the transport of positive patients, and another who was isolated in the hospital with all the symptoms. Both tests came back negative. “There are a lot of COVID-like mimickers that we can’t forget about. We’re so tunnel vision right now because we don’t want to miss COVID-19 cases. We don’t want to get blindsided — there are other things in season patients are also at risk for,” she said.

Ultimately, Hernandez feels the pandemic will create a new normal in our communities. “It’s going to teach us to be conscious of our neighbors, to love one another. When flu season comes along, you might start seeing people wear masks where that culturally wasn’t seen around here. We’re going to be more conscious of our older residents, of making sure our community members are fed.”

