Frigid temperatures headed for the Valley - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Frigid temperatures headed for the Valley

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, December 16, 2019 9:37 am

Frigid temperatures headed for the Valley By Diana Eva Maldonado, Staff writer Brownsville Herald

Why is it so windy? There's a cold front is headed for the Valley.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville says as the front moves toward South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley with winds will shift from the north and temperatures will drop overnight.

On Tuesday, temperatures lows should drop to the low 40s, with highs barely reaching 60.

Wednesday and Thursday, the mornings will be even colder with lows ranging from 33 to 41. During the day temperatures will rise to the 60s.

Forecasters say dangerous marine conditions are expected by this evening with a gale warning in effect for the entire Laguna Madre area. Conditions will be severe and could capsize or damage vessels.

dmaldonado@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Monday, December 16, 2019 9:37 am.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]