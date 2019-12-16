Frigid temperatures headed for the Valley

Why is it so windy? There's a cold front is headed for the Valley.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville says as the front moves toward South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley with winds will shift from the north and temperatures will drop overnight.

On Tuesday, temperatures lows should drop to the low 40s, with highs barely reaching 60.

Wednesday and Thursday, the mornings will be even colder with lows ranging from 33 to 41. During the day temperatures will rise to the 60s.

Forecasters say dangerous marine conditions are expected by this evening with a gale warning in effect for the entire Laguna Madre area. Conditions will be severe and could capsize or damage vessels.

