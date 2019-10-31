Friday last day to cast early ballot

The following is a list of early voting locations for the Nov. 5 elections:
>>Cameron County Courthouse Judicial Complex Main Office, 954 E. Harrison
>>Brownsville Public Library, 2600 Central Blvd, Brownsville
>>Bob Clark Social Services Center, 9901 California Rd., Brownsville
>>Cameron Park Community Center, 2100 Gregory Ave., Brownsville
>>Cameron County Harlingen Annex, 3302 Wilson Rd., Harlingen
>>San Benito Community Center, 210 E. Heywood St., San Benito
>>Los Fresnos Community Building, 204 N. Brazil, Los Fresnos
>>La Feria City Hall, 115 E. Commercial Ave., La Feria
>>Port Isabel City Hall, 305 E. Maxan St., Port Isabel
>>Santa Rosa Maria Luisa Ruiz Guerra County Annex Building, 116 Santa Vista Ave., Santa Rosa
>>Rio Hondo ISD Administrative Building, 215 W. Colorado St., Rio Hondo
>>Los Indios Community Center, 309 Heywood St., Los Indios
>> Santa Maria ISD Administrative Building, 11119 Old Military Highway, Santa Maria
The times and dates will vary during early voting. Call the Cameron County Voter Registration and Elections Office for voting hours and dates at (956) 544-0809