Free speech: Crossroads Talks kicks off inaugural festival

Brownsville inaugural Crossroads Festival kicks off Monday with Crossroad Talks, a free event featuring several speakers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Camille Playhouse in Dean Porter Park.

Luciana Morales, who is coordinating the event with help from the Brownsville Chamber of Commerce, described the lineup as exciting and diverse, headlined by Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley and winner of the Hispanic Heritage Award, who will speak on immigration.

Also speaking will be W.F. Strong, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley professor, writer, and creator of the public radio program “Stories From Texas,” who will discuss the life of William Gorgas; Mike Benavides, who will talk about Team Brownsville, the nonprofit he co-founded to help feed stranded asylum seekers in Matamoros; and Josh Mejia, executive director of the Brownsville Community Improvement Corporation, whose presentation is titled “Investing in the Human Capital of Your Community.”

Also speaking will be Gabriel Gonzalez, director of UTRGV’s Translating and Interpreting Programs, who will discuss the importance of embracing bilingualism; Mark Kaswan, UTRGV political science associate professor, who will speak on economic development; Edith “Dr. ET” Trevino, a self-described “storyteller, collector of stories, author, advocate of language, wife, mother and educator,” whose subject is education and immigration; and UTRGV physics Ph.D. student Louis Dartez, whose presentation will be on STARGATE and “Expanding Frontiers.”

Monday’s speaker roster is rounded out by Michael Seiffert, co-chairman of the Rio Grande Valley Equal Voice Network; Craig Grove, real estate professional and creator of Brownsville Living, RGV Living social media pages and #BrownsvilleLive, who will speak on community building through positive use of social media; and Daniella Lopez Valdez, a Brownsville-based environmentalist, who will discuss the dangers of ocean plastic and how the community can help.

Crossroads Talks is billed as a bi-national conversation on border-related issues that also celebrates the region’s bi-cultural identity.

“It’s coming together with a lot of collaboration,” Morales said.

On Feb. 25, day two of the Crossroads Festival, Camille Playhouse from 9 a.m. to noon will host a free panel discussion, “Federal Immigration Policy and its Impact in Our Communities,” followed by the “Youth Leaders: Voter Engagement in the RGV” panel discussion, and lastly, a panel discussion titled “LGBTQ+ Activism on the Borderlands.”

The free stuff continues on Feb. 26 at the Camille Playhouse between 9 a.m. and noon with three presentations: “The Border From Behind the Lens with the Texas Tribune,” “Brownsville 2030: NewSpace City” and then “The Future of Brownsville and Matamoros” with mayors Trey Mendez and Alberto Lopez Hernandez closing out the morning.

Ramiro Gonzalez, city of Brownsville director of government and community affairs, who helped organize Crossroads, said it’s important for people to know there are ways to participate in the festival that don’t cost money. Other events during the three-day festival — those centered around film, music, food and art — do require an admission fee.

“Ideally we repeat it next year,” he said.

Planning for next year’s Crossroads should get under way not long after the first one is over, Gonzalez said, adding that adjustments will be made based on participant feedback.

“The hard stuff is done really,” he said. “We’ve built the website. We’ve built the brand. We’ve built all this kind of stuff. Next year will be a plug-and-play kind of thing.”

crossroadsbtx.com