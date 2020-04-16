Fourth victim dies of coronavirus in Cameron County

Cameron County health officials confirm an 82-year-old woman who was a patient at Veranda Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Harlingen died at the facility of COVID-19.

Officials knew the victim had the virus and had been previously reported as one of patients in the county who was stricken.

The county also is reporting 16 new cases of the virus. This brings the total number of cases to 270, which 96 people recovering from the illness.

The latest cases are from the following cities:

5 - Brownsville

3 - Harlingen

2 - Los Fresnos

1 - Port Isabel

2 - San Benito

2 - Santa Rosa

Among the victims there are 13 women and two men. Their ages range from 21 to 83.

To date 21 employees at Veranda, five of their relatives, and 50 patients have tested positive for coronavirus. At Windsor Atrium, 20 employees and 17 patients contracted the virus.