Four new travel-related COVID-19 cases in Cameron County

Cameron County Public Health officials have confirmed four additional travel-related cases of COVID-19.

The cases include a 57 year-old woman from Harlingen, a 20 year-old man from Brownsville, a 21 year-old man from Rancho Viejo, and a 20 year-old woman from Brownsville. All four traveled out of the United States.

The Harlingen woman is not connected to the three younger patients, but officials say it appears the trio are related to the first travel-related case reported earlier this week in Cameron County of a Rancho Viejo man. That 21-year-old man traveled to Spain and Ireland earlier this month.

The four are currently under home isolation.

Cameron County Public Health continues operations as part of the COVID-19 response plan and is conducting the epidemiological investigations to identify others who may have been exposed and test the individuals showing

signs and symptoms.

Cameron County Public Health will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they are received.

They continue to emphasize the importance of following prevention methods:

Practice physical distancing by keeping your distance 6 feet from others.

If you are sick, call your doctor and home isolate.

Do not go outside the home unless it is absolutely necessary.

Practice good hygiene practices for everyday prevention measures, including frequent handwashing.

Covering when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

1:00 p.m.

Cameron County Public Health officials announced Saturday that there is a second travel-related case of COVID-19 in the county.

“An 81-year-old male from Harlingen tested positive after traveling to Florida,” the release stated. “On March 19, the patient was tested due to symptoms of cough, congestion, and fever. Cameron County Public Health received laboratory confirmation March 20.”

The person is in home isolation and is not tied to the first travel-related case, which involves a 21-year-old man from Rancho Viejo who tested positive on March 19 after returning from a trip to Ireland and Spain.

“Cameron County Public Health has implemented their COVID-19 action response plan and is conducting the epidemiological investigation to identify others who may have been exposed and test the individuals showing signs and symptoms,” the release stated. “Cameron County Public Health will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they are received.”