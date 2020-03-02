Four charged in Cameron Park armed robbery

Four suspects were arrested and charged after a 19-year-old Brownsville woman was struck with a BB gun during an armed robbery, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspects also pointed a shotgun at the woman during the assault on Friday, according to Sheriff Omar Lucio, who held a press conference in Olmito on Monday.

According to Lucio, sheriff deputies were dispatched to the 2600 block of Rancho Viejo Avenue in reference to an aggravated assault on Feb. 28 at about 1:51 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that a 19-year-old female victim was assaulted by multiple persons. During the assault, the suspects robbed the victim of a cell phone. After, the suspects fled in a dark-colored four-door vehicle, Lucio stated.

The sheriff told reporters that deputies patrolled the area, located a vehicle matching the description, and stopped the vehicle at Parades Line Road and FM 511. A loaded shotgun and the victim’s cell phone were recovered in the vehicle, according to Lucio’s statement.

Jonathan Alexis Gonzalez, 19; Juan Alejandro Villarreal, 18; Nicolas Lefler, 19; and Brianna Lynn Villarreal, 22; were arrested and charged with aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Each charge is a first degree felony and carries a term of up to five years imprisonment and a $10,000 fine. The four suspects are currently pending arraignment, Lucio said.

esheridan@brownsvilleherald.com