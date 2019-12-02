Former teacher accused of sexual relationship with student

A former Brownsville high school teacher charged with engaging in a sexual relationship with a student at Rivera High School will go to trial in January.

Wesley Scott Aguirre, 31, was arrested on Aug. 27, 2018 in relation to a police report in which he was allegedly identified in a Snapchat video drinking with the student, according to court records.

An indictment handed down on Dec. 19, 2018 charged the former technology teacher with one count of engaging in sexual contact with the female student in an incident that occurred on Nov. 1, 2017.

County records show that Aguirre posted a $20,000 bond the day after his August arrest. He was arraigned nearly six months later, on Feb. 5 of this year.

Aguirre pleaded not guilty to the charge and opted to take the case to trial.

A series of motions, including one that sought to suppress “illegally seized evidence”, namely a cell phone identified by a Texas peace officer prior to his arrest, have pushed the original April trial date back.

