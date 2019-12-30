Former state Rep. Roberto Gutierrez dies at 83 - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Former state Rep. Roberto Gutierrez dies at 83

Posted: Monday, December 30, 2019 8:00 pm

Former state Rep. Roberto Gutierrez dies at 83 STAFF REPORT Brownsville Herald

Former McAllen state Rep. Roberto Gutierrez, who was a sergeant in the United States Army for a decade, held elected office for even longer and helped lay the groundwork for South Texas education, died peacefully at his home on Saturday. He was 83.

In the 14 years he served as representative of District 41, between 1991 and 2005, Gutierrez was credited with increasing educational opportunities in the Valley, notably with authoring a bill that created South Texas Community College, as well as for helping secure more funding for the University of Texas-Pan American — a UTRGV legacy campus — during his time on the State Appropriations Committee.

He was also instrumental in bettering access to health care, having fought for a state program dedicated to early diabetes detection in school-age children.

Kreidler Funeral Home in McAllen is handling the funeral arrangements. A funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of Sorrows Parish. Interment will follow at La Piedad Cemetery in McAllen.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to La Piedad Cemetery where Gutierrez and his wife, Cecilia Gutierrez, provided their support over many years.

Posted in on Monday, December 30, 2019 8:00 pm.

