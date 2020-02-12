Former La Joya mayor indicted on wire fraud charges - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Former La Joya mayor indicted on wire fraud charges

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, February 12, 2020 4:29 pm

Former La Joya mayor indicted on wire fraud charges Staff report Brownsville Herald

Former La Joya Mayor Jose “Fito” Salinas was arrested Wednesday on wire fraud charges, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office news release.

The USAO stated that Salinas, 81, was indicted on two counts of wire fraud tied to a public relations contract and the purchase of real property.

Salinas is scheduled to make his initial appearance Thursday morning before U.S. Magistrate Judge Juan Alaniz.

Allegations in the indictment against Salinas, which was unsealed Wednesday, include the city of La Joya purchasing property he owned “at a highly-inflated rate” as part of a scheme he “devised,” and that a public relations contract between the city and Sylvia Garces Valdez was based on the condition that his daughter, Frances Salinas De Leon, receive a portion of the contract’s payments.

Valdez and Salinas De Leon — former board member and former interim executive director for the La Joya Housing Authority, respectively — have also been charged in the scheme, according to the USAO.

Posted in on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 4:29 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]