Former Elsa parks director charged with indecency with a child

The city of Elsa’s parks and recreation director resigned last week before police began investigating him for indecency with a child by sexual contact, according to a release.

The Elsa Police Department received a report on March 4 about the allegation, which stemmed from an incident that occurred the day prior, on March 3.

The investigation pointed to Louis Segura, who resigned from his position with the city on March 4 before police were aware of the alleged offense, according to the release.

Segura turned himself in to Elsa investigators on Saturday and was arrested.

He received a $50,000 bond and was released Sunday, jail records show.