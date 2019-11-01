Former deputy faces tampering charges - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Former deputy faces tampering charges

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, November 1, 2019 7:30 pm

Former deputy faces tampering charges BY ERIN SHERIDAN Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

A complaint has been filed against Joshua Guajardo, a former Cameron County Sheriff’s deputy accused of tampering with government documents after arresting a DWI suspect on a lesser charge, Sheriff Omar Lucio announced at a press conference Friday afternoon.

Guajardo faces a Class C misdemeanor charge following an investigation that found the former deputy arrested Joseph Cerino for allegedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated for the lesser charge of public intoxication, Lucio said.

According to information released by the Sheriff’s office, Guajardo responded to a music disturbance call at a residence on the 3100 block of Dawn Ave in Los Fresnos on the night of Aug. 17, where he arrested Cerino for public intoxication.

Lucio said that Guajardo then altered the narrative of events in an official police report to substantiate the arrest on those charges even though Cerino had been operating a vehicle prior to the arrest.

Following the conclusion of an investigation into the incident, Guajardo was discharged from the force and charged with tampering with government documents in County Court –at- Law No.5.

The sheriff noted that a second deputy involved in the incident was subject to administrative discipline and the matter was handled internally.

Lucio added he was unaware if the officer had any personal connection to the arrestee.

esheridan@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Friday, November 1, 2019 7:30 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]