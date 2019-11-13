Former county investigator arrested on DWI charge - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Former county investigator arrested on DWI charge

Posted: Wednesday, November 13, 2019 7:30 pm

Former county investigator arrested on DWI charge BY ERIN SHERIDAN Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

Former Cameron County District Attorney investigator Manuel Cisneros was arrested Wednesday morning under the strength of a warrant, according to a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The DPS was investigating Cisneros for a DWI incident. According to a statement released Tuesday by Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz, the DA’s office was informed of the alleged incident Monday morning.

Saenz confirmed the allegations and promptly fired Cisneros. Tuesday, Saenz stated that the case would be turned over to an independent Attorney Pro-Tem for prosecution once DPS completed its investigation.

DPS Sgt. Maria Montalvo said that Cisneros was arrested Wednesday morning at his home under strength of a warrant on the charge of “duty upon striking fixed object”.

Cisneros appeared before a judge and was taken into custody.

esheridan@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 7:30 pm.

Calendar

Calendar

