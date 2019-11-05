Former CBP officer receives probation - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Former CBP officer receives probation

Posted: Tuesday, November 5, 2019 8:30 pm

Former CBP officer receives probation BY ERIN SHERIDAN Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

A former U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer accused of accessing official computers without authorization to obtain information for a woman with whom he was romantically involved was sentenced to four years probation in a federal court on Tuesday.

Ricardo Palomo was charged with two counts of intentionally exceeding authorized access to a computer on Sept. 25, 2017. He pleaded guilty to one count of Obtaining Information by Computer from Financial Institution Government Computer, or Protected Computer as part of a plea deal.

Palomo received a lesser sentence due to his 38 years of military service prior to his work with CPB, which he joined in 1996.

Palomo told the courtroom that he regretted his lapse in judgment and asked for leniency due to personal medical costs accrued during his retirement.

esheridan@brownsvilleherald.com

