Forfeiture proceedings delayed by coronavirus

Federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies seizing property in the Southern District of Texas will have an additional 60 days to commence administrative forfeiture proceedings due to COVID-19-related safety concerns.

A general order signed by Chief Judge Lee H. Rosenthal on Tuesday additionally extended a 90-day deadline established for the filing of a civil forfeiture complaint to 150 days following an agency’s receipt of a timely administrative claim.

The ruling applies to seizures of property that occurred or will occur between Feb. 3 and April 30 or to civil administrative claims received within the same period of time, according to the document.

The extension came as an update to previous orders issued under President Donald Trump’s March 13 national emergency declaration. A special order issued in Houston on March 17 and similar orders in each division implemented CDC-recommended precautions which altered certain proceedings.

According to the latest document, the Departments of Justice, Homeland Security, and Treasury implemented a “maximum telework” policy on or about March 15 resulting in “virtually all asset forfeiture personnel” working remotely.

Government agencies process “tens of thousands” of administrative forfeitures annually, the order stated. “Those efforts require massive amounts of paperwork, and require regular, close physical interaction among office personnel in each agency’s headquarters.”

Agency employees and contractors physically handle large volumes of mail from the public daily, including hand-written letters, claims, petitions for remission or mitigation, and requests for reconsideration, the document stated.

The court found that working conditions detailed in the government’s application for a 60-day blanket extension were “inconsistent with the social distancing guidelines of the CDC and other health and public safety officials, the government’s own guidelines for workplace safety, and the explicit requirements of the mandatory declarations of state and local governments in the Southern District of Texas.”

