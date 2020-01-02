Forecasters: Risk of wildfires on Friday - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Forecasters: Risk of wildfires on Friday

Posted: Thursday, January 2, 2020 7:00 pm

Forecasters: Risk of wildfires on Friday By Diana Eva Maldonado Staff writer Brownsville Herald

A cold front that is moving through the Rio Grande Valley this morning will bring with it the chance of wildfires.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville says the front has much drier air and strong winds but no rain, which leads to an elevated risk of fires spreading quickly, especially in the western part of the Valley.

A fire weather watch will begin this morning and remain in effect until this evening for Cameron, Willacy, Hidalgo, Starr, Zapata, Jim Hogg, Brooks and Kenedy counties.

The humidity will remain at 20 to 30 percent and winds could reach up to 25 mph, so forecasters say any fires that get started will likely spread very quickly.

A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are in the area.

Aside from the watch, the weather over the next few days will be perfect.

The highs today will be in the mid 70s during the day and low 50s at night. Over the weekend overnight temperatures will fall to the low 40s. The NWS says the next chance of rain is early next week.

dmaldonado@valleystar.com

