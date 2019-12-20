Forecasters: Rainy Saturday, Sunny Sunday

The forecast for the final weekend of the holiday shopping season will have good days and bad because you can expect a dreary, rainy Saturday and then a bright, sunny day on Sunday.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Brownsville say the light drizzle will continue this morning with a possibility of up to one and a half inches of rain from Brownsville to Raymondville and east toward the coastline. They say it is possible some areas of Cameron and Willacy counties could see up to two and a half inches of rain today.

The cause of the rain is a wave coming in from West Texas that will collide with winds from the Gulf of Mexico right over the Rio Grande Valley.

Once the wave pushes through clear days are ahead.

“The entire system will move slowly east, taking the rain with it, but unlike a few days ago, it looks likely that clouds and rain will prevail through sunset or a little beyond Saturday,” said NWS Warning Coordination Meteorologist Barry Goldsmith. “Clearing spreads across the region from the Rio Grande Plains to the Lower Valley Saturday night, with brilliant sunshine along with a fresh, but cool, north breeze on Sunday.”

Goldsmith says the far western sections of the Valley will get no more than half an inch of rain, while the Upper Valley may see up to an inch and then the heaviest showers in the eastern parts of the area.

The sunny days will remain at least through Christmas, with temperatures in the mornings in the 30s and 40s, and then increase to the 60s and 70s during the day.

For those attending Christmas Eve services, you’ll need a jacket because temperatures at night will range from 43 to 51. Christmas Day temperatures will be in the mid 50s in the morning, increasing to the mid to upper 70s by afternoon.

