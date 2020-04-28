Forecast calls for hot, windy day

Staff report

It will be a partly cloudy day, but the temperatures will be a few degrees above normal.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville says the highs are expected to reach the 90s across much of the Valley.

Breezy to windy conditions are expected to develop late this morning along the coastal counties. Boaters will find hazardous conditions in the Laguna Madre and Gulf waters. The winds are out of the southeast at 24 mph. A small craft advisory is in effect across the Laguna Madre until 7 p.m. and may continue into the rest of the week.

A cold front may bring showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday. Before the front arrives temperatures are expected to reach up to 99 degrees, but once it makes its way across the Valley temperatures will drop from the 80s to mid 90s.

By the weekend, forecasters say the heat indices may exceed 105 degrees Saturday and Sunday.