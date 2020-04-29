Food distribution scheduled for Friday at Brownsville Sports Park

United Against Hunger, a local campaign to provide meals and emergency food for families in need, will hold another mass food distribution at the Brownsville Sports Park Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Additional distribution dates and sites will be announced soon, in response to heightened community need during the coronavirus pandemic.

The site will distribute non-perishable food supplies — canned food, etc. and abide by the following guidelines:

>>Two family members maximum per vehicle

>>Must bring a photo ID

>>Must wear a mask to receive donations

>>All donations will be placed in the trunk of the car; the trunk must be clear of any items.

These guidelines are put in place not only for the safety of the volunteers and staff but for the community as well.

A donation portal is open for individuals able and willing to donate to the cause. Every dollar will go towards food, supplies, and labor for the campaign.

For more information, go to BTXCares.com or unitedwayrgv.org.