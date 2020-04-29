Food distribution scheduled for Friday at Brownsville Events Center - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Food distribution scheduled for Friday at Brownsville Events Center

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, April 29, 2020 8:00 pm

Food distribution scheduled for Friday at Brownsville Events Center Staff Report Brownsville Herald

United Against Hunger, a local campaign to provide meals and emergency food for families in need, will hold another mass food distribution at the Brownsville Events Center Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Additional distribution dates and sites will be announced soon, in response to heightened community need during the coronavirus pandemic.

The site will distribute non-perishable food supplies — canned food, etc. and abide by the following guidelines:

>>Two family members maximum per vehicle

>>Must bring a photo ID

>>Must wear a mask to receive donations

>>All donations will be placed in the trunk of the car; the trunk must be clear of any items.

These guidelines are put in place not only for the safety of the volunteers and staff but for the community as well.

A donation portal is open for individuals able and willing to donate to the cause. Every dollar will go towards food, supplies, and labor for the campaign.

For more information, go to BTXCares.com or unitedwayrgv.org.

(This story has been corrected to note the distribution is at the Brownsville Events Center.)

More about

Posted in on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 8:00 pm. | Tags:

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]