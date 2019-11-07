Fisherman accused of fishing illegally appears in federal court

A fisherman accused of ramming his boat into a Coast Guard vessel in an attempt to evade arrest was re-arraigned in federal court on Wednesday.

According to a criminal complaint filed on Aug. 21, a United States Coast Guard vessel attempted to stop and search a lancha operated by Eder Tadeo Perez on May 11, which officers suspected of fishing illegally in U.S. waters.

The lancha fled toward Mexico waters after the Coast Guard energized their blue lights, sirens, and hailed out for the vessel to stop. Perez allegedly rammed the lancha into the Coast Guard vessel twice, causing bait, blood, and fish guts to spill onto the Coast Guard vessel.

An indictment filed on Sept. 17 states that Perez knowingly and be means and use of a dangerous weapon did forcibly assault resist, oppose, impede, intimidate, and interfere with Kyle Coon, the Coast Guard officer who was attempting to make contact with Perez.

A summary of events read aloud in court indicates that Perez’s alleged evasive maneuvering caused a significant amount of water to spill onto the deck of the Coast Guard vessel and that his collision with the boat could have resulted in serious bodily injury to Coon, who was strapped into his seat.

The summary also alleged that Coon was ordered to stop his pursuit of Perez, as his attempt to evade boarding by Coast Guard officials posed danger to the officer.

Perez was charged with three counts related to the incident, of which he pleaded guilty to the one count of unlawfully resisting, opposing, preventing, and interfering with members of the U.S. Coast Guard.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Ignacio Torteya, III recommended Perez be sentenced at the low end of federal guidelines as a part of a plea agreement reached with the court.

esheridan@brownsvilleherald.com