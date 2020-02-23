First Presbyterian Church celebrates 170th anniversary

The First Presbyterian Church in Brownsville will celebrate its 170th anniversary today with a service at 11 a.m. and a commemoration that showcases the history of the church through archives and photographs.

The celebration features a museum-type of room with hundreds of historical photographs and archives that feature the rich history of the museum such as a treasurer’s book from 1910, secretary reports of church meetings from 1917 and photographs from vacation church school in 1960.

“I am very moved and very honored to be able to be a part of this anniversary celebration,” Elizabeth Medrano, who has been a member of the church for more than 50 years, said. “It builds my spirit, my heart, and I feel a lot of gratitude as to how many generations worked so hard to make it where we are now.”

The church received a proclamation from the city of Brownsville during a regular city commission meeting last Tuesday as a recognition for their anniversary. First Presbyterian also received a proclamation 20 years ago for their 150th anniversary.

“We are very honored that the city has recognized us and our 170 years of ministry here in Brownsville,” Pastor Sheri Dittman said. “It is an honor to work with everybody here at First Presbyterian. They’re amazing hard workers who love The Lord and their community.”

The celebration will feature orchids and a purple theme throughout the room with purple chocolate kisses, purple cake and purple tablecloths. Items in the exhibit include Rev. Ed Robertson’s memoirs and a vintage oil can that was used to oil the elevator dozens of years ago.

“I’m excited that we’re being recognized, that people want to come and that they want to come and celebrate with us. It is a big honor in our community to be the first Protestant church in the Rio Grande,” Dittman said.

Dittman added that during the church service they will be collecting nonperishable food items for those who need it the most. A grocery cart is located near the main entrance of the room where attendees can place their donations.

“As you may know we had to close our food bank because of lack of volunteers and lack of resources so we had asked if we could purchase a grocery cart and we keep it in our worship service and it is a reminder to when you go to the grocery store to buy something for others,” she said. “Think of others in our community that are less fortunate and when you come to worship bring a food item.”

Dittman said she is very excited for the anniversary and that she looks forward to celebrating another 170 years.

“Daniel Baker came in 1849 and established churches along the Rio Grande and we are the first of Daniel Baker’s fruits of his labor and that we can continue to minister and to serve in Brownsville is an awesome task and we are looking forward to celebrating another 170 years and beyond,” she said.

