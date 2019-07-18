Fine Arts museum hosts new exhibit on bicultural border life

The Brownsville Museum of Fine Arts continues to delight Brownsville and surrounding communities with “Everything in its Right Place,” an exhibit by Stephanie Gonzalez, a Rio Grande Valley native who has dedicated her life to art.

The exhibit, which is inspired by childhood memories on the Mexican side of the border, opened Wednesday and will run until Sep. 7. Gonzalez’s work consists of eight mixed media on canvas abstract paintings and one white installation.

“My inspiration comes from the moments I spent at my grandmother’s house in Reynosa. I remember when we could come from Reynosa to McAllen, to Walmart, and we would spend time at the aisle where they used to have all the sewing things,” Gonzalez said in Spanish. “It is about all the experiences that I went through in a house with piñatas, with my uncles and all of my grandmother’s things and the experience of going to an American city and then going back to Reynosa.”

Gonzalez grew up in Reynosa and currently resides in Houston as a full-time artist. Deyanira Ramirez, interim director at the Brownsville Museum of Fine Arts, said she is very happy that Brownsville is becoming a returning place for many great artists who are looking to exhibit their work in the city.

“Stephanie is an artist who exhibited her work in one of our international shows in 2018. She won second place with one of her pieces and she was very interested in being part of this museum,” she said. “The RGV is her second home and for some reason Brownsville is becoming a returning point for so many. There are so many artists who have told me that they want to exhibit in Brownsville.”

The museum will have another show opening on July 31 with “Resacas in Brownsville.” The exhibit will feature photographs of local resacas and will serve to raise awareness of the environmental and ecological impact of them and to promote how they highlight the City of Brownsville’s natural beauty.

“We are going to have work of 32 artists in one gallery for the ‘Resacas in Brownsville’ and it’s going to be so awesome because we have photos of turtles, landscaping, day and night and we even have a painting of a resaca covered in snow from when it snowed a few years ago,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez said it is important for the community of Brownsville to attend art events because it shows the work of so many great artists and it is important for the bicultural community in the city to enrich their time with art.

“There is so much to see. We are constantly changing exhibits and this is a whole new side of Brownsville,” she said. “I would love for the community to visit us and see what we’re working on.”

nreyna@brownsvilleherald.com