Fine Art Museum to host annual Gala

The Brownsville Museum of Fine Art will host its 13th annual Gala Fundraising Event at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in its facilities to continue funding exhibits and educational programs for the community.

"This gala is a yearly fundraiser to recruit funds to keep our doors open, to operate and to provide more educational programs for our community," Deyanira Ramirez, interim director at the museum, said. "We would like for everyone who wants to support the museum to attend the gala and buy a ticket so they can also be able to see the opening of the new exhibits that we will present that night."

During the gala, attendees will be the first ones to see the two new exhibits by artists local artists Carol Plumb and Cande Aguilar. Both exhibits deal with the scenery in the Rio Grande Valley.

Plumb will be presenting her show titled "Journey" where half the show is from the private collection of Alexander Stillman who bought several pieces from her throughout the years. Her work portrays sceneries from the Rio Grande Valley.

"I started painting back in 2008 and the Brownsville Museum of Fine Art was really key to me beginning my career as an artist,” she said. "It gave me so much confidence and it really shows how important the museum is to artists, beginning artists, so I showed there in the International Show in 2008 and from there I just started painting more and more and I am really excited.”

Aguilar will present his show titled “Ni de Aquí, Ni de Allá” which deals with life on the border as a Mexican American. In his work, Aguilar included pop culture such as the millennium falcon from Star Wars to deal with immigration issues.

"When you're born here in Brownsville, Texas, or in any border, you really don't feel like you're considered Mexican or you really don't feel like you're considered American. You sort of are in this kind of limbo. That's why I called the show 'Ni de Aqui Ni de Allá'," he said. "I am doing this immersive experience, I am trying to put together a show that will sort of immerse the viewer in an experience. So, the idea behind 'Barrio Pop' is everything having to do with popular barrio. Maybe, the bridge, the puente that we use to go from here to Mexico ...

"It goes back to all this immigration issue, people are being demonized by the administration and people immigrating is nothing new, it is something that has been going on forever."

Exhibits will be open to the public starting on Thursday and will continue until the beginning of the next year.

Individual tickets for the gala are $100. For more information, contact the museum at (956) 542-0941.

nreyna@brownsvilleherald.com