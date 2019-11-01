Fine Art Museum and Mexican Consulate to host Dia de Muertos event

The Consulate of Mexico in Brownsville in partnership with the Brownsville Museum of Fine Art will host a Dia de Muertos conference and the opening of their altar at 6 p.m. today providing the public with the chance to learn more about this population tradition.

Local artist Joaquin Garcia Quintana will talk about the significance of the altar de muertos. The altar at the museum is to honor Mexican artist Francisco Toledo and the museum complemented the altar with several photos of local supporters of the arts who have passed away such as George Ramirez.

“This is a traditional Mexican celebration that on these days we do an altar de muertos to remember someone, it can be part of our family, history or society and in that sense the Mexican Consulate has decided to prepare this altar de muertos to honor one of the greatest painting Mexican artists that recently passed away, master Francisco Toledo,” Juan Carlos Cue Vega, Mexican Consul said.

Cue Vega said this altar has many novelties because it was made thinking how Toledo would like it. He added the artist was ahead of his time and would think outside the box.

“I would tell the community three important things: one, that this altar has many novelties which means that this altar is not so overstocked like the traditional altars in Mexico but it’s an altar that is made thinking on how Toledo would like to have his altar because he was a man who would paint and do his work on a step ahead, like it is said here ‘thinking outside the box,” he said. “The second thing I would like to say is for people to go out and see it, precisely because some of the most important things from the Mexican tradition and culture are reflected there.”

The consul said that now more than ever it is important to remember Mexico and embrace the roots people have here at the border.

“It is very important to remember Mexico and we just have a river that divides us, we are so close and we want to reinforce all that presence from Mexico so we don’t forget about our roots,” Cue Vega said.

Deyanira Ramirez, interim director at the Brownsville Museum of Fine Art, said the museum will have activities for kids at the event so they can decorate the altar de muertos.

She added the museum had the privilege of knowing George Ramirez and that he was very supportive of the arts.

“We had the privilege of knowing him, me personally, and he was part of our advisory board here at the museum and he supported museum at the summer camps we had and art too, he supported low-income students,” she said. “We will have an art activity with the children, papalotes, decorated with colorful animals and that will help give more life and color to our altar.”

The event is free and open to the public.

nreyna@brownsvilleherald.com