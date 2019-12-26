Finding Joy: Couple returns to decoration traditions

BROWNSVILLE — At night it’s impossible to miss it as people drive down Rockwell Drive heading towards North Street.

A brightly lighted sleigh made of metal and lights driven by Santa Claus taking off with Rudolph, his red nose brightening the way, up into the sky over Brownsville in the yard of Adolfo and Lupita Toriz’s home.

For 50 years, the couple has decorated their home together for Christmas as they’ve raised their three children in Brownsville. “Once we had our kids, and they were here, we would decorate for Halloween and for Christmas. All the events,” said Adolfo.

“We have always decorated,” Adolfo said.

However, last year the decorative reindeer never left the shed. Similarly their other ornaments and decorations stayed packed away in the attic.

“This is the first time after a year that we’ve put them out because we lost a grandson in November of last year,” Adolfo said.

Their 18-year-old grandson was killed by a drunken driver the week of Thanksgiving last year, the couple said. He was just three days shy of being home with his family.

The couple was used to the familiar holiday tradition of their older grandchildren living in the area coming by to help retrieve and put up the decorations each year. That year Adolfo decided to try and put them up on his own.

“[This] last time last year I was trying to do it by myself.” Adolfo said. But the ladder he was standing on to reach the attic slipped and he was left hanging from the opening, aggravating a back injury he’d received during his military service in the Vietnam War.

That Christmas was already going to be a hard one, so the couple decided to spend the holiday at their son’s home and be together for Christmas there instead.

But this year, the couple returned to their holiday traditions, and their home was once again filled with Christmas decorations in preparation for their traditional family gathering.

“This year we decided to do it because the rest of the family, they are trying to help her out and this is the house where we all get together for Christmas.” Adolfo said.

With their children grown and raising families of their own, the couple tries to keep their decorations easy to manage. As they’ve gotten older they need help putting everything out.

Adolfo, who ran a welding shop on Austin Road for 30 years before retiring, designed the reindeer decoration himself and had it made in his shop more than a decade ago.

For their seasonal decorating plans, “the reindeer are the ones that are mostly the attraction or the highlight of the decoration,” Lupita said.

Over time, Adolfo has added and tweaked the lights. This year, the sleigh is ringed in green LEDs in contrast with the white LEDs that form the reindeer. Rudolph, of course, still has his traditional red nose, though Adolfo wants to find a way to make it blink to be truer to the story.

Each year, as it gets close to Christmastime the reindeer are retrieved from the couple’s shed, unfolded, and placed out in the yard, the centerpiece their outdoor decorations revolve around.

Lupita, who has a large collection of Santa Clauses, has them displayed throughout their home, while a wooden Santa Claus being chased by a dog that Adolfo made hangs precariously from the edge of the roof by their garage.

Their home is filled with decorations from their years celebrating together.

While one of their children could not make the trip to Brownsville this year, the Toriz family gathered this week at their home to share in the holiday together and celebrate their love for each member of their family, especially their departed grandson.

“It hit us real bad, real hard, but we have to keep on going,” Adolfo said.

dcathey@brownsvilleherald.com