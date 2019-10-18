Finding Beauty: Local artist turns discarded items into art

Local artist Gabriel Treviño will open his “Viva la Downtown” exhibit at 7 p.m. today at the B&E Art Studio, where found pieces such as a refrigerator door from Brownsville’s downtown area were repurposed and turned into art.

“My exhibit is my latest work, and it’s featuring several pieces found in the downtown area that were turned into art,” Treviño said. “And what I mean by found is that I had an idea of looking for what people discard as things that have no value, since we have a lot of alleys in the downtown area and I kind of figured I would find stuff that had some historical symbolic meaning.”

The artist said he likes the connection between art and how he was painting on items that were personal for people at some point. The items, such as tires and cabinet doors, were repurposed to be colorful art pieces with signs that represent the Mexican-American culture of Brownsville.

“It is something that we can look at, reflect and it may have a different meaning,” Treviño said. “Some of the imagery has a lot to do with being Mexican-American and life on the border, some historical references, so it ends up being about Brownsville and the history of Brownsville.”

Born and raised in Brownsville, Treviño said his art reflects the fusion of cultures at the border. He added Brownsville is full of history.

“Art is culture and culture is our identity, and I think that if we wouldn’t have any culture we would just be some sort of random place that has nothing in it and that’s not what Brownsville is,” he said. “Brownsville is full of history. It is very important to know that there is a big fusion of cultures in the border … it happens in art, it happens in music, it happens in food, it happens in a lot of things. So we have a very unique culture here and that produces unique art.”

The exhibit will run until the middle of November.

Treviño said he would like to invite the community to support the arts in Brownsville.

“It is really important to cultivate art, and that’s why a lot of people come to the Valley for. They love that culture and the Tex-Mex feel,” he said. “I invite everybody to this exhibit because I really hope that when they look at these items they look at them in a different way and maybe they will look at the stuff they discarded and say, ‘I can turn it into art, too’.”

