Finally Honored: Congressman recognizes Vietnam veterans

Vietnam veterans, family members, and friends gathered inside the Ringgold Civic Pavilion on a rainy Wednesday morning to participate in one of six pinning ceremonies hosted by U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela, D-Brownsville, throughout the month of January.

The more than 120 attendees were greeted by Vela, who spoke in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War to honor the veterans and highlight the service of the armed forces throughout the war before the crowd sat down to eat breakfast.

Veterans were given a Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin provided by the official Commemoration office for their active duty service between Nov. 1, 1955 and May 15, 1975.

According to Vela, many of the veterans were drafted into Vietnam and never received proper homecomings or recognition of their service from the federal government.

Faustino Ramirez, a former Air Force member who served as support group radar during Vietnam, said that it was an honor to attend the event. “In Vietnam we were always shot at when we came by in our planes. We wondered whether we were going to go down. It was horrifying. And then we had the offensive the year that I was going to come back. They were storming our camps,” he said.

“I got my pin today. It’s been a long time. We weren’t recognized during the Vietnam War, even when we came back. We were just serving our country. It brings the spirit back to feel recognized.”

According to a press release sent out by Vela’s office, the 2008 National Defense Authorization Act authorized a program to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War.

In 2007, the 110th Congress incorporated language in H.R. 4986 authorizing the Secretary of Defense to conduct a program commemorating the war and its veterans, according to the release.

Vela said that a majority of the work done in his local office is to assist veterans with accessing medical care and disability benefits provided through the Department of Veterans Affairs in Harlingen.

He was prompted by a fellow congressman to host the series of events across the district. There will be eight total, two of which took place in December, according to the representative.

“Bottom line is, many of these vets came home in an era when they were not welcome home. Today’s vets didn’t come home to a perfect VA, but they come back to a great foundation by and large,” he said.

“We have heard over the course of the last three days many veterans thanking us for finally being welcome home. It’s a very touching moment when a veteran comes to tell you that you’re the first person to ever welcome them home.”

The congressman estimated that he will have met with 600 veterans by the end of the week. Vela noted that Congress recently passed the Mission Act to expand healthcare coverage for veterans receiving treatment through the VA, although his office still hears complaints about the quality of care.

“There are periods of time where veteran’s access to care in the system is pretty good. There are other times we don’t have great results. We have to make sure things get better, but at the same time be appreciative of those instances where the VA system is helpful,” he said.

“We still have a lot of work to do.”

Vela’s office will host two more ceremonies this month — one in Beeville on Jan. 23 and another in Sinton on Jan. 24. Their prior ceremonies were held this month in Alice, Kingsville, and Harlingen.

