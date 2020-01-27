Final tax year 2019 statements mailed out

Final 2019 tax notices are in the mail.

Cameron County Tax Assessor and Collector Tony Yzaguirre Jr. announced that the final tax statements for tax year 2019 for personal property and real estate counts are being mailed out, and taxpayers have until Friday or Jan. 31 to pay them without being penalized

“ We want everyone to pay their taxes or to take advantage of various payment plan options our office provides, before they accrue penalties and interest starting February 1,” Yzaguirre said.

Beginning Feb. 1, all tax accounts which have not been paid in full or do not have a special quarterly payment code will accrue a 7 % fee for penalties.

Yzaguirre stated 71,001 final statements will be mailed out for personal property and real estate accounts totaling $87,059,681.22.

Taxes can be paid online at www.cameroncountytax.org or at the following locations:

>>Cameron County Tax Office, 835 E. Levee St.

>>Brownsville Southmost Branch Office, 2900 Southmost Blvd.

>>Brownsville Westside Branch Office, 1763 Military Highway

>>Harlingen Branch Office, 3302 Wilson Road.

>>San Benito Branch Office, 1390 W. Expressway 83

>>Los Fresnos Branch Office, 745 Ocean Blvd.

>>Port Isabel Branch Office, 505 Highway 100

>>La Feria Branch Office, 200 Industrial Way

>>Rio Hondo Branch Office, 125 W. Colorado.

For more information, contact the Cameron County Tax Assessor and Collectors Office at (956) 544-0800.