Final Election Results

These are the final unofficial election results.
Democrat contested races
United States Representative, District 34 - FINAL
Filemon B. Vela - 23,678
Osbert Rodriguez Haro III - 1992
Diego Zavala - 5301
State Senator, District 27 - FINAL
Sara Stapleton Barrera - 11,632
Eddie Lucio, Jr. - 15,917
Ruben Cortez - 4982
State Representative, District 37 - FINAL
Amber Medina - 5721
Alex Dominguez - 6061
State Representative, District 38 - FINAL
Eddie Lucio III - 7865
Erin Gamez - 6737
District Judge, 138th Judicial District - FINAL
Gabriela “Gabby” Garcia - 14,572
Myles R. Garza - 6362
Helen Delgadillo - 9422
District Judge, 404th Judicial District - FINAL
Ricardo M. Adobbati - 17,595
Louis Sorola - 12,209
District Clerk, Unexpired Term - FINAL
Diego Alonzo Hernandez - 9721
Laura Perez-Reyes - 19,358
Sheriff - FINAL
Michael R. Galvan - 5136
Eric Garza - 13,328
Omar Lucio - 13,951
County Commissioner Pct. 1 - FINAL
Sofia C. Benavidez - 4576
Donald Clupper - 1668
Justice of the Peace Pct.2, Plc.1 - FINAL
Cyndi Hinojosa - 5680
Fred Arias - 2389
Linda Salazar - 8257
Justice of the Peace Pct. 5 - FINAL
Janie Jaimez - 3403
Mike Trejo - 3212
County Constable Pct. 2 - FINAL
Abelardo Gomez Jr. - 10,147
Silverio Cisneros - 8292
County Constable Pct. 3 - FINAL
Adrian Gonzalez - 2335
Roel Cavazos - 1645
County Constable Pct. 5 - FINAL
Eddie Solis - 3233
Don Duncan - 718
Fred Pena - 1099
Javier Gutierrez - 739
Johnny Ramirez - 1035
Republican contested races
United States Representative, District 34 - FINAL
Rod Lingsch - 2756
Rey Gonzalez - 4772
Constable, Precinct No. 1 - FINAL
Pedro Delgadillo - 331
Norman Esquivel, Jr. - 531
Manuel “Manny” Hinojosa III - 287