Final Election Results

Posted: Tuesday, March 3, 2020 10:45 pm

Final Election Results Staff report Brownsville Herald

These are the final unofficial election results.

Democrat contested races

United States Representative, District 34 - FINAL

Filemon B. Vela - 23,678

Osbert Rodriguez Haro III - 1992

Diego Zavala - 5301

State Senator, District 27 - FINAL

Sara Stapleton Barrera - 11,632

Eddie Lucio, Jr. - 15,917

Ruben Cortez - 4982

State Representative, District 37 - FINAL

Amber Medina - 5721

Alex Dominguez - 6061

State Representative, District 38 - FINAL

Eddie Lucio III - 7865

Erin Gamez - 6737

District Judge, 138th Judicial District - FINAL

Gabriela “Gabby” Garcia - 14,572

Myles R. Garza - 6362

Helen Delgadillo - 9422

District Judge, 404th Judicial District - FINAL 

Ricardo M. Adobbati - 17,595

Louis Sorola - 12,209

District Clerk, Unexpired Term - FINAL

Diego Alonzo Hernandez - 9721

Laura Perez-Reyes - 19,358

Sheriff - FINAL

Michael R. Galvan - 5136

Eric Garza - 13,328

Omar Lucio - 13,951

County Commissioner Pct. 1 - FINAL

Sofia C. Benavidez - 4576

Donald Clupper - 1668

Justice of the Peace Pct.2, Plc.1 - FINAL

Cyndi Hinojosa - 5680

Fred Arias - 2389

Linda Salazar - 8257

Justice of the Peace Pct. 5 - FINAL

Janie Jaimez - 3403

Mike Trejo - 3212

County Constable Pct. 2 - FINAL

Abelardo Gomez Jr. - 10,147

Silverio Cisneros - 8292

County Constable Pct. 3 - FINAL

Adrian Gonzalez - 2335

Roel Cavazos - 1645

County Constable Pct. 5 - FINAL

Eddie Solis - 3233

Don Duncan - 718

Fred Pena - 1099

Javier Gutierrez - 739

Johnny Ramirez - 1035

Republican contested races

United States Representative, District 34 - FINAL

Rod Lingsch - 2756

Rey Gonzalez - 4772

Constable, Precinct No. 1 - FINAL

Pedro Delgadillo - 331

Norman Esquivel, Jr. - 531

Manuel “Manny” Hinojosa III - 287

Posted in on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 10:45 pm.

