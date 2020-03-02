Filtration sales trigger lawsuits; Attorneys say clients scammed into large loans

Attorneys with Texas RioGrande Legal Aid filed a lawsuit last week on the behalf of four South Texas residents, all senior citizens, who the organization says were scammed by door-to-door salesmen offering low-cost water filtration systems.

According to the lawsuit, plaintiffs from San Juan, Brownsville, Pharr, and San Benito were subjected to high-pressure sales pitches after allowing inspectors into their homes. Each signed documents purported to authorize the installation of the filtration systems.

In reality, the residents - none of whom could read or write English fluently - unintentionally authorized loans with inflated costs to pay for the filtration systems and their installation, according to Eva Sikes, an attorney with TRLA working on the case.

“ Our clients thought that they got either a low-cost or no-cost water filtration system that’s supposed to be for the benefit of their health, and then about a month later they received a bill anywhere from $2,500 to $10,000,” she said in a phone call on Tuesday.

“ Then, they’re told they’ve taken out this loan, and that the loan was to finance the system. That’s why we brought the lawsuit. None of our clients had intention to take out those loans, or the ability to pay them back.”

According to the lawsuit filed on Feb. 18, the salespersons performed misleading water treatment tests that showed sediment in the tap water and promised greater safety and better tests in water while still saving money.

Those salespersons falsely promised discounts or low-interest rates on the treatment systems without informing the consumers that these interest rates were temporary or the discounts nonexistent, the complaint stated.

Plaintiff Moisés Rincón, 81, Brownsville, was told the system would be free during a Feb. 2019 sales pitch. Representatives instead authorized him for a loan he could not afford, according to the lawsuit.

The document stated that Rincón was told that he qualified for a promotion based on his age and agreed - a common thread among the plaintiffs.

The lawsuit claimed that the man was instead charged $2,500 for the system, financed by a loan he was not informed he was applying for, according to the complaint. It stated that he signed documents purported to be for the authorization of the promotion by a salesman with SpaceWater, a company based in Houston.

The complaint detailed that shortly after the visit, Rincón received a letter written in English from SpaceWater stating that the revolving credit account was approved and assigned to a lender called Aqua Finance, Inc. Additionally, it stated that he revolving credit agreement statement prepared by Aqua Finance failed to include a notice of Texas consumers’ right to cancel the contract.

According to the complaint, on Feb. 28, Rincón received a letter written in English from Aqua Finance informing him that the loan was sold to Connexus Credit Union and that he was now a member. Rincón contacted the SpaceWater sales representative to ask why he was receiving billing statements, which the representative assured him was a mistake, according to the document.

However, the statements did not stop, and the company stopped answering Rincón’s calls. This prompted him to contact Aqua Finance, Inc. asking to cancel the account, which never happened, the complaint stated.

In some cases, plaintiffs were under the impression that the salesperson worked for the city. Plaintiff Jose Ruiz, 83, suffered a heart attack as a result of the stress the scheme caused him, the lawsuit claimed.

Ruiz, a resident of San Benito who communicates only in Spanish, was approached by three SpaceWater salespersons he believed to be from the city water provider. One of the representatives put several drops of liquid from a small tube into a water sample from the kitchen faucet, turning it black, according to the document.

The complaint named a salesperson named “Adames” who told Ruiz his water was contaminated and told him that a water filtration would cost $85 - the same cost Ruiz and his wife paid for bottled drinking water each month.

The salespersons installed a filtration and water conditioning system in Ruiz’s home that same day, according to the complaint. It specified that Ruiz later received a billing statement from GreenSky - a company registered in Dallas - in his name for a credit line for $8,500, and a finance charge due in the amount of $25.11.

The lawsuit stated that in August, Ruiz received a second of two past-due notices written on the GreenSky letterhead and signed by SunTrust Bank. Shortly thereafter, Ruiz suffered a heart attack resulting from his worry that the loan would cause him financial trouble, according to the document.

Another Plaintiff, Teresa Rodriguez of Pharr, was convinced by salespeople with a company called Apollotek - based in both Irvine, CA and in Brownsville - that her water was contaminated, according to the lawsuit.

Rodriguez was under the impression that the representatives were from the city and was concerned about the health of her bedridden father, the complaint stated.

Some of the documents she signed were pre-filled, according to the lawsuit, which also specified that she signed a document waiving her cancellation rights. Rodriguez does not read or write English and relied on the salespersons to explain the contents of the documents, according to the document.

Rodriguez was approved for a $7,500 loan from AquaFinance, Inc, which was then sold to Connexus Credit Union. She signed up to make payments on the account at the advice of a representative, but noticed that the loan amount wasn’t decreasing on statements, prompting her to seek legal assistance.

A final plaintiff, Maria del Rosario Arteaga of San Juan, was signed up for a loan without permission by an Apollotek salesperson who made false statements on the credit application that reflected a disability income of $1,500/month.

Apollotek refused to honor her three-day right to cancel and refused to speak to her attorney, the lawsuit stated.

Information regarding the scam prompted the Brownsville Public Utilities Board to issue a press release in mid-December warning customers about door-to-door salespersons purporting to be inspectors.

“On separate occasions, they showed customers and unauthorized letter from BPUB inside a plastic sleeve but did not let customers read the letter,” BPUB wrote of the operation.

The board wrote that customers can avoid being victimized by asking for a contractor badge with the BPUB logo, never allowing anyone into their home to conduct unsolicited or non-scheduled inspections, and never providing Social Security numbers, credit card numbers, or bank account information.

According to the board, BPUB inspections are contracted through Hardin & Associates Consulting, LLC. Contractors must have a letter to residents from BPUB, an identification badge with the BPUB logo, a BPUB decal on the inspection vehicle, and a Hardin & Associates uniform, hat, and ID.

The release noted that any Brownsville resident wishing to verify the identity of a contractor claiming to be from BPUB should call (956) 983-6121.

“Unsolicited requests for property access, payments, personal information, and bank routing numbers should be reported to the Brownsville Police Department at (956) 548-7000 or by visiting the nearest community police station,” the release stated.

