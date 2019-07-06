Film company looks for local actors

The Cisneros and Palmer Films, LLC, are looking for local actors for their upcoming film “Revenge of The Mayan Demon,” a movie that will be filmed in Brownsville and promises to be featured in upcoming film festivals.

The film, which is targeted to premier in 2020, will have the casting call at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Brownsville Public Library Central branch.

The film is about a renowned archeologist, Dr. Juan Garcia, who takes his daughter Anna on his latest archeological excavation where they discover and remove a Mayan executioner’s mask from the site. Upon returning, Dr. Garcia takes the mask to his home for study and unexplained events occur to Anna and her mother Maria.

As the frightening occurrences escalate, Maria seeks help from a Curandera and Father Vera who in turn seeks help from another priest who deals with unexplained events. After Maria is attacked by the mask’s entity, a violent confrontation ensues between the entity, Maria, Anna and the two priests.

“The important thing about this is that we are going to be producing it here in Brownsville and the purpose of the casting call is to try to provide an opportunity for local persons that have aspirations of being an extra or actually getting a role in a movie,” Director of the film, Baltazar Cisneros, said in an interview. “It is going to be classified as a full feature film, meaning that it will be from approximately from one hour and 15 minutes to one hour and 30 minutes the end product.”

Production for the film is expected to take place in Brownsville during July and August and several speaking and non-speaking roles are available. Ages for the film range from 16 to 60 years old and cast roles are paid.

“We are very interested in working with the local talent, we, of course, would prefer for them to have experience but we have found that sometimes we have very good actors that have little to no experience,” Cisneros said.

For more information, email cisnerospalmer.films@gmail.com.

nreyna@brownsvilleherald.com