Fifth COVID-19 related death reported in Cameron County; seven new cases in Hidalgo Co.

A fifth person died due to COVID-19 related complications, Cameron County reported Friday.

The death of 77-year old man from Los Fresnos is the first death from a community transmission, according to a news release issued by the county.

“It saddens me that we have lost another individual from our community to this deadly virus and, unfortunately, this individual is our first community transmission death and not related to the nursing home cases,” Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. stated in the release. “Our deepest sympathies to his family and friends. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.”

The county also reported nine more cases of the coronavirus which raises the total there to 279. Of those, 102 individuals have recovered.

Meanwhile, seven more people in Hidalgo County tested positive for COVID-19 while three individuals were cleared and released from isolation, officials reported Friday.

The newly positive individuals reside in Palmview, McAllen, Edinburg, Hidalgo and Alamo.

Specific age information was not provided, though the individuals’ range in age from 20s to 60s.

Those who were released have shown no symptoms for 10 days or did not have a fever in the last three days. A total of 45 people have been released from isolation.

“The mayors of each affected community have been notified as has the Hidalgo County Commissioners,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez stated in a news release. “Each of the seven people testing positive, as well as members of their household, have been ordered to isolate themselves.”

No additional information about the patients will be released, according to the news release.