Fiery test at SpaceX launch site

Some type of test took place Tuesday night on the Starhopper rocket at the SpaceX South Texas Launch Site on Boca Chica Beach.

A massive eruption of flame was seen coming from lower and upper portions of the Starhopper followed by another massive flame at 10:28 p.m. Minutes later the flames still appeared from the bottom of the rocket.

Less than an hour after the enormous fireball a fire truck appeared to be spraying water on residual fire.

No word from SpaceX or CEO Elon Musk if the occurred was a normal static engine test or otherwise.

Earlier on Tuesday, Musk confirmed the Starhopper hover test scheduled for today would be delayed until “hopefully tomorrow.”

The first untethered hover test of the Starship hopper prototype is expected to lift the vehicle to 65 feet. Two engine tests took place on the ship in early April.