Feeding the hungry: Food pantries in need of donations

A line of Brownsville residents stretched around the block in front of Good Neighbor Settlement House to collect emergency bundle bags from the shelter’s Mesa Llena food bank.

Good Neighbor’s Executive Director Hugo Zurita said the shelter’s food bank has been offering emergency bags to families in need of groceries from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Friday and on Thursday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The number of clients the shelter is serving through its food bank has tripled, Zurita said.

“We usual serve 30 to 40 people a day. On Monday, we had served around 105 people. On Tuesday, we had about 150 people that we served,” the director said.

“A lot of the increase is because people don’t have a job right now. We’re seeing people that have never asked for services. Everything is sold out, they don’t have the funds, and that’s why they’re coming to us.”

The shelter needs supplies to keep up with increased demand. While most items are sourced through Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley, Zurita said Good Neighbor is accepting monetary donations via its GoFundMe page.

In Pharr, Food Bank of the RGV has seen a 200 percent spike in clients in need of food assistance, according to CEO Stuart Haniff. “We are now trying to take care of not only our normal food insecure neighbors that deal with the daily disaster of hunger, but we’re on the front lines. We’ve seen unprecedented need,” he said.

The organization is working with its 275 partner agencies to distribute food to pantries across Hidalgo, Cameron, and Willacy Counties. This week, 30 members of the Texas Army National Guard took over in place of lost volunteer staff. Emergency food bags are available at the food bank’s drive through on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and for seniors only on Thursdays at the same time.

Good Neighbor, the Ozanam Center and other organizations are being supported in part by United Way of Southern Cameron County’s United Against Hunger initiative. The program began early this month and connects furloughed restaurant workers with pantries and shelters who need staff.

“They are used to working fast and smart and so they’re really increasing the capacity to get things done,” said UWSCC President and CEO Traci Wickett. “We’re looking at ever-increasing capacity to get food into people’s hands. We have to respond very quickly.”

San Benito Food Bank President Forest Walker said the closure of churches and other pantries has sent a couple hundred more clients to her door. “We serve every Wednesday and can serve anywhere between 400 and 500 people. Now it has increased to between 600 and 700. We’re going to stay open as long as we can.”

Walker is looking for donations of things like canned goods, beans, rice, cereal, fruit, milk, cheese, eggs, and pasta. Monetary donations can be mailed to San Benito Food Pantry at P.O. Box 1246, San Benito, Texas 78526.

Harlingen residents can reach out to the Salvation Army at 201 E. Monroe Street. “There is a great need. People are coming in daily. It’s a challenge trying to get food,” said Major Ernest Lozano, commander at Salvation Army Harlingen.

“We very much need financial donation to keep the system going, moving forward,” he said. Anyone in need of assistance can contact the Harlingen office at (956) 423-2454 and ask to speak to a social worker.

In Brownsville, Red Wagon Pantry has been proving anywhere from eight to 15 families with a week’s worth of groceries and supplies every day. Co-founder Brian Crisp said the crew has identified a need among the city’s disabled residents, senior citizens, and homeless population.

Red Wagon is always in need of canned goods and non-perishable items, wet wipes, socks, sleeping bags; blankets, rain jackets, and other wet weather gear to give to residents on the streets. The team can be contacted at (956) 371-9293 (English) and (956) 312-8684 (Spanish).

