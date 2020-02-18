Feds deny families’ passage

Four families of asylum seekers with disabled children were presented to Customs and Border Protection at the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville last week in an attempt to grant the families parole into the United States.

A “vulnerability exception” included in the government’s “Guiding Principles” for the implementation of the Trump administration’s Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP, ‘Remain in Mexico’ program) states that those with “known physical/mental health issues” are not amenable to the program.

Matamoros-based attorney Charlene D’Cruz with Lawyers for Good Government (L4GG), who represents the families, presented three disabled children and their families for a third time last week, on Friday afternoon. She was accompanied by a doctor with Global Response Management (GRM) and a fourth disabled child she hadn’t planned to present that afternoon.

CBP public affairs liason Elias Rodriguez appeared at the international line to speak with D’Cruz and collect documents for review. He came back to tell them they were denied entry after a two-hour long wait at the bridge.

Rodriguez held a DSLR camera in his hand the entire time. On Thursday, an officer photographed the group of asylum seekers, a doctor, advocates, and press on a cell phone.

In a Facebook post last week, D’Cruz described the first three children she presented, writing, “Alan is a sweet 10 year old boy. He is on the autism spectrum. He has severe sensory disorder.” She explained that the boy’s family has been living in a tent in Matamoros for five months.

The second child, 7-year-old David, is also on the autism spectrum. “He also suffers from seizures. He is Maya and speaks a blend of K’iche and Spanish. He suffers seizures often. He has been very sick the entire time since he was in the hielera several months ago,” she wrote.

D’Cruz also represented a 7-year-old girl named Samy, who she described as “curious” and “friendly”. The girl has lissencephaly – a rare disorder that causes the surface of the brain to appear smooth. “She is developmentally disabled. Her expected lifespan is 10 years. She has spent almost 1/2 of her 7th year in a refugee camp and hielera because of the MPP program,” the attorney wrote.

The fourth child accompanied by D’Cruz on Friday has down syndrome. He also has an atrial septal defect, which is a hole in his heart. Additionally, the baby has fluid around his heart – a condition called a pericardial effusion. Maura Sammon, a visiting doctor with GRM from Temple University, said the child “could die” if he can’t access long-term treatment.

Each child qualifies as disabled under the Rehab Act and should be exempt from the program regardless of healthcare access, according to D’Cruz, who says that disabled asylum seekers should not be returned to Mexico by the agency according to the government’s own guidelines.

Over the weekend, D’Cruz said she was counseling families on legal options following the denials. Rodriguez declined to provide her with the names and contact information of the supervisors responsible for making the decisions.

Request Denied

Jodi Goodwin, a Harlingen-based immigration attorney who represents asylum seekers in the tent court system in Brownsville daily, presented a teenage client at the Gateway International Bridge on Monday afternoon to request parole into the United States.

Branyerly, 18, is the daughter of a Venezuelan political activist. A press release sent on Goodwin’s behalf stated that her father was granted withholding of removal just over two weeks ago. She was denied the same protections by an immigration judge and returned to Matamoros.

Families subject to the Trump administration’s “transit ban” - requiring those who traveled through a “safe third country” to first apply for asylum there - are not eligible for asylum if they arrived at U.S. ports of entry after July 16, 2019.

Additionally, families must now meet a higher standard of proof to qualify for entry, resulting in more cases where children are ordered deported by the same immigration judges who have determined that their parents would face torture or persecution if returned home, according to the release.

“The father’s case was so compelling, an immigration judge granted a special type of protection finding it was clearly likely he would be tortured if returned to Venezuela,” the document stated.

A Country Report on Venezuela by the Department of State detailed the targeting of family members to put pressure on activists, according to Goodwin. “In her father’s testimony in court, he detailed the threats made directly to his daughter and the rest of his family,” she wrote in the release.

“Because Branyerly was just a young teen when her family left their home in Venezuela, she was not as politically active or visible as her father, a point the judge used to deny her the protection granted to him.”

In a story filed by the Associated Press, Branyerly’s father told reporters that the family’s problems “began after he rejected a job that would have required him to support the ruling party”.

The father, whose name is Branly, told the AP he received kidnapping threats against his wife and daughter, prompting him to flee the country with his wife last year while Branyerly stayed with a family friend. She was threatened not long after, forcing Branly to return to Venezuela and make the journey North through Mexico with the teen. She was 17 at the time, according to the report.

A series of Tweets posted by Goodwin showed that the attorney was allowed across the international line to speak with a CBP supervisor not long after her arrival on Monday afternoon. “Supervisor has request for parole in hand. Asked me to wait, but won’t let Branyerly in the office yet,” she wrote.

Around an hour later, Goodwin posted that CBP let the teen into the office and was processing her for a non-refoulement interview. Officers would not give her an answer as to whether the teen would be paroled.

Goodwin told the AP that CBP returned Branyerly to Mexico without her passport. She confirmed in a phone call on Tuesday that her client was returned to Mexico around 6 p.m. following a non-refoulement interview. The attorney said she expected the interview to result in her client’s return to Mexico despite the special circumstances.

Goodwin was on her way back to the bridge around noon to ask why the girl’s passport was taken away and continue to request parole. On Tuesday afternoon, she confirmed that officials gave the girl her passport back but denied her parole for a second time. Goodwin said she’s working on next steps.

