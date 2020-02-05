Federal Courthouse to host 2nd annual open house

The Reynaldo G. Garza – Filemon B. Vela Federal Courthouse will host its second annual open house from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday where attendees will be able to learn about the history of Brownsville and see more than 125 photographs that range from 1888 to the 1950s.

“Most people don’t get to come in to the Federal Courthouse, usually they avoid being here. This is about a collection of over 125 photographs that Robert Runyon did when he lived in Brownsville,” Karen R. Ballard, judicial assistant, said.

Robert Runyon was an American photographer, botanist and politician who served as the mayor of Brownsville from 1941 to 1943. Originally from Kentucky, he moved to Brownsville in 1909 to accept a job as a manager of Gulf Coast’s lunchroom and curio shop. Throughout the rest of his life he took an avid interest in studying and recording this unique area, according to the Briscoe Center for American History.

Ballard said most of the photographs portray the lower Rio Grande Valley with the majority of them showing Brownsville. She said there will be two guided tours at 10 a.m. and at noon.

At the open house there will also be the glass creations from artist Michaela Mahady that according to Ballard depict the history of the city in a beautiful way.

“It all depicts Brownsville and the lower Rio Grande Valley; very, very beautiful,” she said. “We look forward to everybody coming to see these photographs and enjoy some of the history of the Lower Rio Grande Valley.”

The event is free and open to the public.

nreyna@brownsvilleherald.com