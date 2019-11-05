Feast of Sharing set for Wednesday in Brownsville - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Feast of Sharing set for Wednesday in Brownsville

Posted: Tuesday, November 5, 2019 9:30 am

Feast of Sharing set for Wednesday in Brownsville

The annual Feast of Sharing is upon us.

On Wednesday, H-E-B’s annual Feast of Sharing holiday dinner will be hosted by volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Jacob Brown Auditorium at 600 International Blvd. in Brownsville.

The Feast of Sharing is the culmination of H-E-B’s year-round commitment to fighting hunger, according to the grocer’s website. For the annual celebrations, more than 250,000 meals are served during 33 dinners throughout Texas and Mexico.

Last year in Brownsville, H-E-B prepared to serve thousands of Thanksgiving dinners. An average Feast of Sharing dinner serves 3,000 pounds of turkey, 2,500 pounds of cornbread dressing, 750 pumpkin pies, 380 gallons of mashed potatoes and 140 gallons of turkey gravy.

The invitation is open to everyone, and dinner is free. There will also be free entertainment.

Other Feast of Sharing events in the Rio Grande Valley will take place this month in Harlingen, McAllen, Port Isabel, Raymondville, Rio Grande City and Weslaco.

Calendar

Calendar

