FBI informant who stole from handlers gets time served

McALLEN — An Edinburg man was sentenced this week to time served in connection with allegations of attempting to steal $15,000 in cash meant for a drug operation, which he was involved in as a confidential source for the FBI, records show.

Abdiel Pauline Sosa is currently in custody at the Hidalgo County Jail on pending state charges after he was released from federal custody Wednesday.

Sosa, 24, was arrested in connection with federal public funds, property or records charges after he admitted to federal agents he attempted to steal money that federal agents had provided him as part of his work as an informant in a drug case investigation.

On Aug. 22, 2019, Sosa, while working as a federal informant, stated to his FBI handlers that another man, Abraham Ezequiel Hurtado Treviño, had provided him photos and videos of a light anti-tank weapon and had offered to sell it to Sosa for $15,000, the complaint against Sosa read.

Sosa, who has a history of buying weapons from Hurtado, met with FBI agents the following day and was provided with $15,000 in cash to buy the anti-tank weapon from Hurtado.

After receiving the cash, Sosa, while under federal surveillance, departed the location en route to meet with Hurtado for the purposes of buying the anti-tank weapon.

He arrived at the La Plaza Mall in South McAllen, and met with Hurtado in the parking garage.

“Afterwards, Hurtado departed the location and Sosa drove back to 5700 S 10th Street before driving north on old 10th Street and parking on the side of the road,” the document read.

Sosa called federal agents during the operation and advised them to wait for Hurtado at his current location while he retrieved the weapon.

“Additionally, Sosa stated that he had already provided Hurtado with the entire $15,000 and that Hurtado left to go pick up the (light anti-tank weapon),” the complaint read.

Subsequently, Sosa told agents that Hurtado was no longer responding to phone calls.

Sosa was instructed to drive to a location in order to meet with federal agents, and told them he gave Hurtado the entire $15,000 because he was afraid of Hurtado.

FBI agents took Sosa to the McAllen FBI offices where they interviewed him regarding the cash he was provided.

During this time, agents located Hurtado and interviewed him.

“Hurtado stated that Sosa gave him approximately $4,000 for pretending that he was going to sell a (light anti-tank weapon), and kept the rest for himself,” the complaint stated. “A consent search was conducted at Hurtado’s residence and a safe was found with a large amount of currency.”

Hurtado admitted some of the cash found in the safe was from Sosa.

A search of Sosa’s vehicle led to the discovery of $8,800 in cash hidden under the carpet in front of the driver’s seat, accounting for some of the $15,000.

Eventually, Sosa admitted that he lied to agents about having provided the $15,000 to Hurtado, and that he told Hurtado that he would pay him to pretend they were executing a deal for a (light anti-tank weapon).

As a result, Sosa was charged with providing a false statement to federal agents.

Sosa and Hurtado, each pleaded guilty to the charge Nov. 1, 2019, records show.

Hurtado, 27, a native of Pharr, was also sentenced to time served during a hearing Tuesday, records show.

Sosa, who had been in federal custody since his arrest Aug. 25, 2019, was not ordered to serve a supervised release term, instead he will owe $2,200 in restitution, the amount unaccounted for after the meeting between Sosa and Hurtado, to be paid jointly along with Hurtado, records state.

