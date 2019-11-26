Family declines autopsy in RGC toddler’s death

The cause of death of a 2-year-old girl who died last week in Rio Grande City after suffering from flu-like symptoms, including fever and vomiting, will remain unconfirmed after the family declined an autopsy.

The Rio Grande City police department had been investigating the death of the toddler, but on Monday a spokesperson for the city confirmed the child's remains were taken to Mexico.

The girl was pronounced dead Thursday afternoon at Starr County Memorial Hospital after police received a call at 4:38 p.m. that a child had fainted at Babineaux Pediatric Care, according to a statement issued by the city.

Nurses at the pediatric clinic immediately began performing CPR, according to the statement, but the Rio Grande City fire department said that no pulse was detected upon their arrival. They had also attempted to resuscitate her before the ambulance arrived to transport her to the hospital.

No foul play was suspected.

