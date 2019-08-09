Extremely high heat indices this afternoon - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Extremely high heat indices this afternoon

Posted: Friday, August 9, 2019 10:01 am

Extremely high heat indices this afternoon Diana Eva Maldonado, Staff writer Brownsville Herald

Forecasters say a hot and humid air mass will bring dangerous heat index values to the Rio Grande Valley this afternoon and into the weekend.

The danger also extends north to the ranchlands of Brooks and Kenedy County.

The National Weather Service says a heat advisory will go into effect from 1 to 7 p.m. The advisory is issued when the heat index exceeds 111 for two hours or more. Today’s heat indices should hover around 114.

Valley Baptist Medical Center is warning residents to monitor how they feel if they are outdoors.

“Some of the signs are dizziness, weakness, confusion, nausea and vomiting. Patients may develop a high heart rate, begin breathing fast, and have low blood pressure,” said VBMC-Harlingen physician adviser Dr. Christopher Romero.

Romero says if people have to be exposed to the heat, they should avoid the hottest parts of the day, make sure they don’t over-exert themselves, drink plenty of fluids, and take frequent breaks.

dmaldonado@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Friday, August 9, 2019 10:01 am.

