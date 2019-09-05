ERCOT urges customers to reduce electricity use - Brownsville Herald: Local News

ERCOT urges customers to reduce electricity use

Posted: Thursday, September 5, 2019 7:00 pm

ERCOT urges customers to reduce electricity use Staff Report Brownsville Herald

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, is asking all utility customers in Texas to conserve power Friday to avoid rolling outages due to the high demand for electricity.

Texans have used a record-setting load of power because of the extreme temperatures across the state.

The Brownsville Public Utilities Board says customers should try to limit their use of electricity between 2 and 7 p.m. Friday.

BPUB says the high temperatures have resulted in record electricity demand this summer, with a new September peak demand record set Tuesday.

Although Friday’s temperatures will be in the 90s, the humidity will make it feel like it’s in the mid 100s.

To conserve electricity customers are advised to do the following:

>>Turn thermostats up 2 to 3 degrees during the peak hours of 2 to 7 p.m.

>>Set programmable thermostats to higher temperatures when no one is home

>>Use fans to feel 4 to 6 degrees cooler

>>Limit use of large appliances to morning or after 7 p.m.

>>If you cook indoors from 2 to 7 p.m., use a microwave or slow cooker

>>Close blinds and drapes during late afternoon

>>Schedule pool pumps to run in the early morning or overnight hours; shut off between 2 and 7 p.m.

Posted in on Thursday, September 5, 2019 7:00 pm.

