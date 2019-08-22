ERCOT updates mobile app on energy alerts

BROWNSVILLE — ERCOT — the Electric Reliability Council of Texas — is upgrading its mobile app that will allow consumers to receive real-time alerts when energy conservation is recommended because the grid is experiencing tight conditions.
Officials say the update provides better overall reliability and performance on all mobile devices and eliminates bugs associated with newer versions of the iOS and Android operating systems.
With the ERCOT app, consumers can view current electric demand and operating reserves, important real-time notifications and real-time wholesale prices.
ERCOT manages the flow of electric power to more than 25 million Texas customers, representing about 90 percent of the state’s electric load.
Because of the high and hot temperatures in Texas over the past month, ERCOT has sent out alerts encouraging consumers to conserve energy in the afternoon and early evening hours. The latest alert was issued on Aug. 14 when ERCOT urged residents to conserve energy in order to prevent rotating outages because of the high temperatures.
The state had been under an Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) 1 status, which occurs when reserves dip to a critical level and conservation is urged to ensure normal electrical operations. At that time, some heat indices in the Rio Grande Valley ranged from 110 to 116 degrees.
Consumers can also remain abreast of ERCOT news and events by following the grid operator on Twitter @ERCOT_IS and on Facebook at ERCOT.