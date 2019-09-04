ERCOT, BPUB asking customers to conserve power this week - Brownsville Herald: Local News

ERCOT, BPUB asking customers to conserve power this week

Posted: Wednesday, September 4, 2019 3:52 pm

ERCOT, BPUB asking customers to conserve power this week Staff report Brownsville Herald

ERCOT is asking all utility customers in Texas to conserve power Thursday and Friday to avoid rolling outages due to the high demand for electricity.

Texans have used a record setting load of power because of the extreme temperatures across the state.

The Brownsville Public Utilities Board says customers should try to limit their use of electricity between 2 and 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5 and Friday, Sept. 6.

BPUB says the high temperatures have resulted in record electricity demand this summer, with a new September peak demand record set Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to exceed 100 degrees in all major Texas metropolitan areas through Saturday.

To conserve electricity customers are asked to turn off unnecessary lights, not wash or dry clothes during the time period and raise the thermostat on air conditioners.

Calendar

Calendar

