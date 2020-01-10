Erasmo Castro resigns from BISD

BISD Trustee Erasmo Castro announced this morning via Facebook that he is resigning from his position as a board member. His letter of resignation was delivered this morning to the Brownsville Independent School District Administration.

On the post, Castro said he will be focusing the next couple of weeks in finalizing the charges of the class B misdemeanor that was filed against him. He was arrested in September on one count of DWI.

“Thank you for being patient with me. I pray that in the near future you will once again place your trust in me with the upcoming elections before us,” he wrote. “I still love most of you dearly.”

In the resignation letter, sent via hand delivery according to Castro, he wrote he resigns effective immediately and that he is grateful to the community for entrusting him with their vote of confidence.

“I am opting to deal with[a] personal situation which has unfortunately become a distraction to the amazing things happening at BISD,” he wrote. “I have had to take a step back from serving my spiritual family because of my well publicized personal situation. It’s my hope to restore the balance that is everything to me.”

