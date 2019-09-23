Environmental Summit to be held in Brownsville

The Valley Environmental Coalition will be hosting the 10th Annual Valley Environmental Summit on Oct.18, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

This year’s summit Together We Can Positively Impact Our Environment will be held at the Brownsville Events Center, located at 1 Events Center Boulevard. The Summit will feature legislative education updates; environmental topics about the impact of debris in our oceans and waterways; sustainability of resources and moving towards renewable energy sources will be presented.

Invited session speakers will be Jeff George, Sea Turtle, Inc.; Jude Benavidez, Ph.D., University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley School of Earth, Environmental, and Marine Sciences; Rene Mariscal, Brownsville Public Utility Board Water Resource manager; Charlene Heydinger, Texas PACE Authority; and Alan Ash, Trane-Ingersol Rand.

The luncheon keynote speaker will be Jace Tunnel, director at the Mission-Aransas National Estuarine Research Reserve to discuss “nurdles” and their negative and dangerous impact on marine life. Nurdles are very small pellets of plastic which serve in the manufacturing of plastic products.

This year’s event will also include a trashion show presenting beautifully designed clothing made out of recyclables and other discarded materials created by students from Brownsville’s –Special Expression!

Additionally, a call for entries for the Summit for video and art entries is being made to Rio Grande Valley students. The video film contest is open to all high school students and the art contest to students pre-K to 8th grade. Rio Grande Valley students are encouraged to enter. The themes for this year’s competitions are “Marine Debris” and “Plastic Waste Reduction.”

Cash prizes will be awarded for the video and art contest winners. Contest entry forms and rules can be obtained through www.valleyes.us. Deadline to enter is Oct.11. Texas State Representative Eddie Lucio III will be on hand to award the winners of the video film and art contests during the summit.

This year’s summit will culminate with a beach clean-up that will be held at Clayton’s on South Padre Island on Oct. 19, starting at 8:30 a.m. On-line registration for the beach clean-up is required.