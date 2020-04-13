Entravision changes radio format for Q94.5 and 107.9

Entravision changed the format of its radio stations in Rio Grande Valley. Beginning Monday, Q94.5 FM is now "All Rock All the Time" and 107.9 RGV-FM becomes "More Hits More Variety," along with new imaging.

According to a news release from the company, the stations will target listeners in the Harlingen, Brownsville and McAllen area.

"We are seeing that the communities in the greater Rio Grande Valley are diversifying their taste in music genres. To better suit what our audiences are most interested in listening to, we have enhanced our two radio formats to better connect with our listeners, and in turn, our advertisers with their customers. We continue to be dedicated to providing top-quality, entertaining programming that resonates with our local communities," said Nestor Rocha, Vice President of Audio, Entravision.

Q94.5 FM will feature James Echavarria, also known as Rock-n-Roll James, every day from 6 a.m. to noon. The afternoon drive will be led by Charlie Corona, from 3 to 7 p.m.