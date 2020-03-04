Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin to play Bert Ogden Arena in September - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin to play Bert Ogden Arena in September

Posted: Wednesday, March 4, 2020 7:07 pm

Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin to play Bert Ogden Arena in September

Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin are returning to the Rio Grande Valley this year as Bert Ogden Arena announced Wednesday that the international superstars will be headlining a September show.

Known for hits such as “Livin’ la Vida Loca” and “The Cup of Life,” Martin last performed in the Valley in September 2015 at the State Farm Arena in Hidalgo, which has since been renamed to Payne Arena.

It was also in 2015 when Iglesias last performed in the Valley, specifically at the McAllen Holiday Parade that December in what is now largely remembered for the city withholding its contract with Iglesias from release, citing a 2015 Texas Supreme Court decision allowing officials to conceal some information about outside contracts.

New legislation has since been passed that made it possible for the city to release the contract, which showed the “Hero” and “Bailamos” singer was paid $485,000 for his performance in McAllen.

Iglesias and Martin are now scheduled to perform Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, with tickets on sale Thursday, March 12, at bertogdenarena.com.

Sebastián Yatra has also been announced as a special guest for the Sept. 9 show.

